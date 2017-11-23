Besiktas through to last 16, Leipzig boost hopes

RB Leipzig boosted their chances of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 by beating Monaco 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), while Turkey's Besiktas made it for the first time in 31 years despite a 1-1 draw with FC Porto.

Visitors Leipzig took advantage of slack Monaco defending with a free-flowing attacking display that saw the Bundesliga side reignite their hopes of advancing, while extinguishing those of their French hosts.

The German side led through a sixth-minute own goal by defender Jemerson, before racing to a 3-0 lead with a Timo Werner brace. Radamel Falcao pulled one back for Monaco but Naby Keita restored Leipzig's three-goal cushion on the stroke of half-time.

To advance, Leipzig, who host Besiktas on Dec 6, will need to better the result of Porto, who will host Monaco.

"It could be that we get knocked out despite picking up 10 points which would be a bitter pill to swallow," said Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

"We don't have our fate in our hands. All we can do is try and win our last game.

"If we do that, then we've given a great account of ourselves in our first Champions League appearance." - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER GROUP G RESULT