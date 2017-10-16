Big Sam not keen on Scotland job
Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of contention to be the new Scotland coach.
Allardyce was one of the bookmakers' favourites for the role after Gordon Strachan was dismissed on Thursday, following Scotland's failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Asked if the job interested him, he said: "Not at this moment in time because I'm enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment.
"I think David Moyes would probably be my choice for that one. It's very tempting, but no." - AFP