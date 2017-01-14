Bilic: Payet won't rethink decision

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said he was "sad and angry" about Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for the club and added the situation had been developing "for a little time now".

Bilic went public about Payet's desire to leave West Ham at a news conference on Thursday, outlining how the France midfielder had gone on strike in an attempt to force a move.

In his Evening Standard newspaper column yesterday, Bilic wrote: "It has left me sad, angry but, at the moment, Dimitri has said he will not play for the club, so I have no alternative but to plan for Saturday's match (against Crystal Palace) without him."

"He will not train with the rest of the squad and the club's position remains consistent, which is that he is not for sale."