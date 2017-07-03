Blatter: I should have stepped down earlier

Disgraced former Fifa president Sepp Blatter, forced out as head of world football's governing body amid a corruption scandal in 2015, admitted yesterday he regretted not stepping down earlier.

Blatter, 81, was banned over ethics breaches, bringing an end to his 17-year reign as Fifa chief, after a suspect two million Swiss franc (S$2.87m) payment to ex-Uefa president Michel Platini.

"I should have stopped myself earlier," Blatter said in an interview published by Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick, adding that his ousting as Fifa boss was "a relief".

Blatter also spoke out against the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, currently being trialled at the Confederations Cup in Russia.