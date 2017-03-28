Blind out, van Gaal in?

Ronald Koeman has been linked to the managerial job with Holland, while Louis van Gaal (above) has been touted to take over as Oranje's technical director.

Ronald Koeman (above) has been linked to the managerial job with Holland, while Louis van Gaal has been touted to take over as Oranje's technical director.

Louis van Gaal is in line for a return to the Holland coaching set-up, following the sacking of Danny Blind yesterday morning (Singapore time).

According to reports in Holland, the former Manchester United manager is linked to an advisory role with the Oranje who are trying to salvage their World Cup qualifying campaign.

"For the profile we're looking for, we have a technical director, but we will also look for many other experts," the Dutch football association's (KNVB) commercial director Jean Paul Decossaux told De Telegraaf.

"We hope to come to an agreement with a new coach, but it will not be done in a week.

"An appointment before the games in June seems more reasonable.

"That list should include all kinds of names - a foreign coach is an option.

"Ronald Koeman is undoubtedly capable, but I know he is under contract with a club."

In the meantime, Blind's assistant Fred Grim will take charge for the friendly against Italy tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Van Gaal had a successful second stint as Holland coach.

He took over following their group-stage exit from the 2012 European Championship and led them to third place in the 2014 World Cup.

However, he had a mixed stint with United and was sacked last May, after two seasons in charge.

The 65-year-old has his work cut out if he takes up a role to steady the Dutch ship.

“We worked together at the highest level, a dream for both of us as father and son... But I’m proud of the way you always took responsibility and never gave up.” Daley Blind on father Danny, following his sacking as holland coach

Following the 2-0 defeat by Bulgaria on Saturday, Holland's chances of reaching next year's World Cup Finals are left hanging by a thread.

They are fourth in Group A, six points behind leaders France, with five qualifying rounds left.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place in next year's World Cup Finals in Russia.

Blind, 55, was naturally saddened by the decision.

"We were on the right track in Bulgaria, but it's a pity that it ends like this," he said.

Decossaux said: "We initially saw an upward curve with Blind, but lately, that was not the case and we felt we needed to take action with a decision.