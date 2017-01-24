Blues boss hopes Diego's goal will end transfer talk

Antonio Conte hopes Diego Costa's goalscoring return has ended talk of a move away from Chelsea.

A reported bust-up with Conte and his staff, as well as speculation over a move to the Chinese Super League, had little impact on Costa in the Blues' 2-0 win over Hull yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 28-year-old striker celebrated his 52nd Chelsea goal on his 100th appearance by gesturing about all the noise which has surrounded him since he missed the win at Leicester, officially due to a back injury.

Blues boss Conte, who was too busy celebrating to see Costa's gesture, said: "I hope with this game to finish the speculation about him, about Chelsea, about me and him.

"We showed we are a team with great unity."

The five-year deal Costa signed on his July 2014 arrival from Atletico Madrid runs until 2019.

Conte reiterated Costa is happy and under contract.

Asked about the prospect of a new deal, Conte said it would be a club decision before adding, "why not?" when it was put to him that a new deal for the striker would be a mark of his commitment.

With Chelsea eight points clear at the top of the table, Conte had plenty of reasons to smile.

Rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United all dropped points on Saturday and Arsenal narrowly avoided doing so on Sunday.

"We had the pressure to win and to exploit this weekend," Conte added.

"A lot of opponents dropped points this weekend and, for sure, I'm pleased.

"Now we have (a lead of) eight points and there are 16 games to play.

TOUGH

"I think me, my players, we have good experience to understand that this league will be very tough until the end.