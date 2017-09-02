Blues complete double swoop
Premier League champions Chelsea completed a challenging transfer window yesterday morning (Singapore time) by bringing in England midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City for a reported £35 million (S$61.3m), and Italy right back Davide Zappacosta from Torino for £23m.
However, several targets eluded them on deadline day.
England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected their approach and joined Liverpool from Arsenal, and Spanish striker Fernando Llorente elected to move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur from Swansea City.
In a further twist, Everton player Ross Barkley changed his mind after undergoing a medical at Chelsea.
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports News: "The two clubs agreed a deal of £35 million and I think personal terms were agreed.
"After the medical, we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley's agent, that he had changed his mind."
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace paid £26m for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Palace.
Leicester City are still awaiting international clearance to complete their purchase of Sporting Lisbon's Adrien Silva, after being granted a two-hour extension to the original deadline. - WIRE SERVICES