Blues complete double swoop

Premier League champions Chelsea completed a challenging transfer window yesterday morning (Singapore time) by bringing in England midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City for a reported £35 million (S$61.3m), and Italy right back Davide Zappacosta from Torino for £23m.

However, several targets eluded them on deadline day.

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected their approach and joined Liverpool from Arsenal, and Spanish striker Fernando Llorente elected to move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur from Swansea City.

In a further twist, Everton player Ross Barkley changed his mind after undergoing a medical at Chelsea.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports News: "The two clubs agreed a deal of £35 million and I think personal terms were agreed.

"After the medical, we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley's agent, that he had changed his mind."

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace paid £26m for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Palace.