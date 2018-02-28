Bolt to play in charity football match at Old Trafford

Multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt will line up opposite British pop star Robbie Williams in a charity football match at Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium, the Jamaican revealed yesterday.

Now retired, Bolt had given a teaser of what was to come on Twitter on Monday, claiming that he had signed for a football club and would reveal all 24 hours later.

His new team is the Soccer Aid World XI - a motley crew put together to help raise funds for the United Nations Children's Fund, Unicef.

The match will be played on June 10, just before the the World Cup gets underway in Russia.

Not only had football-mad Bolt, the fastest man alive, been recruited for the match, but the 31-year-old was also appointed captain, with former Take That star Williams leading out an England side in opposition.