Bolt to train with Dortmund today

Multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt will train with Borussia Dortmund today, as the retired Jamaican sprinter fulfils his ambition to train with a major professional football team, the German club said yesterday.

The training session will be open to the public, with the world record holder in the 100m and 200m, who retired last year, a major crowd puller.

Dortmund, who share the same apparel sponsor in Puma as Bolt, expect a large crowd to attend the session.

However, they warned fans that there was only limited space.

The 31-year-old Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and a big football fan, had announced his intention to train with Dortmund in January.

He confirmed yesterday that he would be taking part.

"BVB, get ready for Friday," he tweeted.