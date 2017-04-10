Bonding time at the TNP Sports Bar

Liverpool fans at TNP Sports Bar at Shanghai Dolly in Clarke Quay on Saturday.

It was unusually quiet in The New Paper (TNP) Sports Bar at Shanghai Dolly in Clarke Quay, as some 100 TNP readers, most of them Liverpool fans, watched the Premiership encounter between the Reds and Stoke City.

Juergen Klopp's men were sluggish in the first half and went into the break 1-0 down at the bet365 Stadium in the Saturday match.

But Vino Jagamatha, a Liverpool fan since she was 12, cut a sanguine figure amid groans of despair in the crowd.

The 27-year-old accountant had predicted a 2-1 win for her team before the match began, and wasn't about to change her mind at half-time.

She said: "They aren't playing their best, for sure, but I hope they can make a comeback. I still think they can win 2-1."

She was at the live screening with her father Nathan, a self-professed die-hard Liverpool fan of over 50 years.

Added Vino: "It's the first time I'm watching a game at a sports bar and it's quite entertaining.

"We usually watch at coffee shops, so this is a different experience; people interact a lot more and I got to see my dad have fun.

"You can really see that everyone here can identity with one another and are bonded as Liverpool fans."

Indeed, the Reds stormed back in the second half to win 2-1, through goals from Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

In fact, the crowd at the TNP Sports Bar were still celebrating and drinking to Coutinho's 70th-minute equaliser when Firmino scored the winner two minutes later.

For Nathan, the superb comeback victory was the icing on the cake.

Said the 63-year-old technician: "Liverpool is in my blood. I've watched almost every game of theirs - even if I'm not home, I'd stop by a coffee shop to watch till the game is over.

"Seeing them win, that's the best day I can have. For me, this is also a bonding activity with Vino. It is very different from watching at home."

Javier Chew was pleasantly surprised by the Reds' recovery.

Said the 27-year-old engineer: "I've been a Liverpool fan for about 10 years. I was expecting a comeback, but I didn't think the goals would be (in such quick succession).

"The atmosphere was really good with everyone cheering Liverpool on together."

Saturday's screening at the TNP Sport Bar was held in partnership with OrangeAid, NTUC Income's community development and involvement arm.