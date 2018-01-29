Booed Auba told by club he can go

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was jeered by his own fans and told he can leave Borussia Dortmund if Arsenal meet the asking price, the German club's director of sport Michael Zorc has confirmed.

Having been dropped for the last two matches, Aubameyang made his first start for a month in Dortmund's 2-2 Bundesliga draw at home to Freiburg on Saturday. He was booed by home fans for each of his 19 touches during the game.

"No player is bigger than our club," said a banner unfurled by angry supporters.

Dortmund have reportedly rejected a second bid of 58 million euros (S$94.2m) for the Gabon striker, with the German club thought to want 70m euros for their top striker.

"We have made it clear that we are ready to realise a transfer when our wishes are completely fulfilled," Zorc said.