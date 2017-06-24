Boothroyd: More to come from England U-21
England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has warned their Euro Under-21 rivals that his Young Lions can still get better after they reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2009 with a comfortable 3-0 win over hosts Poland in Kielce to top Group A yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Lewis Baker (penalty), Demarai Gray and Jacob Murphy scored for England.
He said: "I wouldn't be arrogant enough to say that we are one of the favourites.
"But I think we are getting better and better.
"When you have a team like that, one that has got momentum and keeps clean sheets, you've got half a chance."
- PA SPORT