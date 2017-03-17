Boro axe Karanka
Aitor Karanka was sacked as Middlesbrough manager yesterday as the Premier League strugglers made a last-ditch bid to avoid relegation.
Karanka paid the price for Boro's fall into the relegation zone after a run of 10 league games without a win.
"Both parties have agreed that it is in the best interests of the club to make this change," a statement on Middlesbrough's website read.
Karanka's assistant Steve Agnew steps up to take control of first-team affairs ahead of Sunday's league clash against Manchester United. - AFP