Borussia Dortmund deny contact with Arsenal for Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund said yesterday that they have had no contact with Arsenal amid reports their star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is chasing a move to the English Premier League giants.

Yesterday, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Aubameyang's "strong character", which did not go down well with Dortmund's sports director Michael Zorc.

"We find it disrespectful to talk about a player from another club," said Zorc.