Borussia Dortmund deny contact with Arsenal for Aubameyang
Borussia Dortmund said yesterday that they have had no contact with Arsenal amid reports their star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is chasing a move to the English Premier League giants.
Yesterday, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Aubameyang's "strong character", which did not go down well with Dortmund's sports director Michael Zorc.
"We find it disrespectful to talk about a player from another club," said Zorc.
"There has been no contact with Arsenal and we assume Wenger has enough to worry about the performances of his own players." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now