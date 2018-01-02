Bournemouth rally to draw 2-2 with Brighton

Bournemouth twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in a South Coast Derby at the Amex Stadium yesterday, the first English Premier League game of the year.

Brighton's Anthony Knockaert opened the scoring in the fifth minute after finishing off a flowing move. But Steve Cook equalised against his former club via a header from a corner on 33 minutes.

A lightning counter three minutes after half-time saw the Seagulls regain the lead through former Bournemouth striker Glenn Murray, but Callum Wilson grabbed a share of the points with 11 minutes remaining after a goalmouth melee.