Bournemouth rally to draw 2-2 with Brighton
Bournemouth twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in a South Coast Derby at the Amex Stadium yesterday, the first English Premier League game of the year.
Brighton's Anthony Knockaert opened the scoring in the fifth minute after finishing off a flowing move. But Steve Cook equalised against his former club via a header from a corner on 33 minutes.
A lightning counter three minutes after half-time saw the Seagulls regain the lead through former Bournemouth striker Glenn Murray, but Callum Wilson grabbed a share of the points with 11 minutes remaining after a goalmouth melee.
