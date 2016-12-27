Bradley rubbishes training unrest reports

Swansea manager Bob Bradley has denied rumours his players are unhappy with the club's training regime.

The under-fire Bradley has won just two of his 10 matches in charge and has admitted his future could hinge on the Swans' home games against West Ham last night and Bournemouth before the end of the year.

But the American has insisted that there is no disagreement between him and the club's players over training methods.

"No truth to it," he told Sky Sports News HQ when asked about the newspaper reports.

"We've had a very good response. Since I've arrived, the focus has been sharper, shorter training, more intensity, more tempo.

"Of course, we also discuss the whole part of the week and we try to make sure that everything from what warm-ups are like, how it goes into training, what's done in the gym, we're trying to make sure the balance in everything is right.

"But I have to say the response of the players has been very good.

"Sometimes, things come out through who knows? Those things don't mean too much."

Bradley is hoping to add to his squad next month as Swansea attempt to climb out of the relegation zone.

When asked about his transfer plans, he added: "We've had very good discussions with (owners) Jason (Levein) and Steve (Kaplan).

"(Chairman) Huw Jenkins and I have I think come up with some good targets.

"We all understand how important this transfer window is and we're ready to add some players to the squad."