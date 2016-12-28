Bradley's  future in doubt

Under-fire Swansea manager Bob Bradley saw the mood at the Liberty Stadium turn toxic on Boxing Day, when his side lost 4-1 to West Ham.

Reports are now suggesting that the club's US-based owners could decide by tomorrow if they want to sack the American manager, who is less than three months into the job.

The 58-year-old has lost seven of his 11 Premier League games, and his team are currently second-last in the Premier League.