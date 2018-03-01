Brazil national team doctor will assess whether Neymar needs surgery

The Brazil national team doctor will assess whether Neymar (above) needs surgery, says his dad. PHOTO: REUTERS

Neymar's broken foot and sprained ankle will keep him out of action for at least six weeks, his father said on Tuesday, but no decision has been made on whether surgery will be required to repair the damage.

The world's most expensive footballer suffered the injury during Sunday's 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Paris Saint Germain's arch-rivals Marseille and the Brazilian was in tears as he was carried off the pitch at Parc de Princes.

His father said the damage was such that Neymar would definitely miss next week's Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

"PSG know that they won't have Neymar in the next few games and that they won't have Neymar for the next six weeks at least," he told ESPN Brasil.

"Because this treatment is going to take six to eight weeks, we know that, whether it is surgery or conventional, it will be six or eight weeks."

Neymar senior said his son and the French club are waiting to see the Brazil's national team doctor before deciding whether the forward needs surgery.

Brazil's most important player in recent years, Neymar is a key part of the squad that will head to the World Cup Finals in Russia in June.

"They will decide together," Neymar senior said.

"It is a difficult time for us. We don't want to be in this situation. But we have to accept it and help Neymar as best we can."

The comments made live on air to a sports talk show contradicted those of PSG coach Unai Emery, who had said the 26-year old could be ready for the season-defining clash against Real.

PSG trail Real 3-1 ahead of the last 16 second-leg game in Paris next Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was left cursing his team's misfortune after Espanyol forward Gerard Moreno struck in the 93rd minute to inflict a 1-0 defeat on the Spanish champions yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With an eye on next week's return leg against PSG, Zidane rested the in-form Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, with Gareth Bale playing as a lone striker.

The result leaves Real in third place, a whopping 14 points adrift of leaders Barcelona and seven behind city rivals Atletico in second spot, with both rivals having a game in hand. - REUTERS