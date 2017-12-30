Brazilians aren't treated well at Barca, Ronaldo warns Coutinho

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Ronaldo has warned fellow countryman Philippe Coutinho that Brazilians don't always have fond memories of Barcelona.

In an interview with Esporte Interativo, Ronaldo said he felt more at home with Real.

Ronaldo turned out for the Catalan side in 1996/97 before leaving for Inter Milan. He returned to Spain in 2002 to join Real, where he stayed till 2006.

"I felt much happier and more connected to Real Madrid, despite having lived a great year in Barcelona," said the 41-year-old. "In the end, my history with Barca was very bad, similar to the one Neymar had.

"Barcelona have always had issues with Brazilians: Neymar, Romario, Ronaldinho and me. We were all treated badly by the club in the end, despite all our contributions and dedication."

With the transfer window opening next week, his comments seemed to be for Liverpool talisman Coutinho, who has been the subject of transfer bids from Barca.

Ronaldo is not the only Brazilian to speak poorly of Barca.

Right back Dani Alves also criticised the club management after leaving the Nou Camp last year following eight seasons, claiming that he was "always the one in the firing line".

However, Neymar said Barca is always in his heart after joining Paris St Germain in a world record fee of 222 million euros (S$354m) in August, while Ronaldinho had described his five years there as the best of his life.