Buffon to retire if Juve don't win CL

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said he will retire at the end of the season, unless Juventus win the Champions League.

The 39-year-old plans to bring the curtain down on his career after next year's World Cup but, if Juventus triumph in Europe, he could stay on to try to add the Club World Cup winner's medal to his collection.

Buffon, who was named Goalkeeper of the Year at Fifa's The Best awards on Monday, told Sky Sport: "This is my last season...

"The only way (I would stay on) would be to win the Champions League.