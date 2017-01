Germany's 18 top flight clubs posted a total revenue of over three billion euros (S$4.6b) last season for the first time in the Bundesliga's history, it was announced yesterday.

For the 12th season in a row, the Bundesliga has posted record revenues. The sum of 3.24 billion euros in total revenue for 2015/16 is an increase of 23.7 per cent compared with the previous financial year. - AFP