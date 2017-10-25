Burnley's Dyche a right fit for the Everton job, say pundits

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is flattered to be linked with the Everton job.

A host of names has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Everton. Among them, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been touted by pundits as a good fit at Goodison Park.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs has expressed his interest, while his former teammate and ex-Toffee Phil Neville is also reportedly keen.

Other managers linked to the vacancy include former Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti, former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Watford boss Marco Silva, reported the British press.

Everton sacked manager Ronald Koeman on Monday after they dropped into the relegation zone following Sunday's humiliating 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher believes Dyche would be the frontrunner, saying: "He is doing a great job at Burnley.

"Everton are in the bottom three and need to tighten up defensively. Sean Dyche has those qualities.

"It would be a big step-up for him but, if you are a manager, you want to move up eventually. No disrespect to Burnley but it's a huge step... I can see totally why he's top of the list."

It's a sentiment shared by former England and Arsenal defender Matthew Upson and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Upson told Sky Sports: "Dyche has put together teams that are organised and very difficult to beat.

"It does fit the blueprint for what Everton are. Everton need a positive structure to know how they are playing."

It's very flattering, I've been linked with other situations before. I just keep getting on with my job until things change. It's out of my hands, I'm just getting on with what I do. Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Begovic added: "That's the decision for the owners. Which way do they want to go?

"Do they want to go back to what Everton were and what Goodison stands for - that hardworking, aggressive, almost sometimes nasty team that likes to get stuck in, and add a bit of quality on top of that?

"Or do they want to play attractive football that's great to watch for the public?

"Sean Dyche could come in, but he would probably fit in the old-school Everton type of mentality and maybe relate to the fans a bit more."

Dyche responded to the links by telling Mail Online: "It's very flattering, I've been linked with other situations before.

"I just keep getting on with my job until things change. It's out of my hands, I'm just getting on with what I do."

Koeman had become the third managerial casualty of the season after Crystal Palace fired his compatriot Frank de Boer four league games into the season and Leicester City parted ways with Craig Shakespeare last week.

Giggs admitted he is keen on either the Leicester or Everton gig, telling Sky Sports: "You look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history."

However, boyhood Everton fan Carragher believes Giggs won't be in the running for the Toffees' post.