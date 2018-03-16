Burnley's Pope, Tarkowski among England's newcomers

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up four newcomers for their upcoming friendlies with Holland and Italy.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, defender James Tarkowski, Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook and Swansea centre back Alfie Mawson are the newcomers to a Three Lions squad without Tottenham's scoring machine Harry Kane, who is out until next month due to an ankle injury.

However, there is a recall for Manchester United's Ashley Young and Arsenal's Jack Wilshere.

Burnley pair Pope and Tarkowski, both 25, broke into Sean Dyche's side on a regular basis only this season but have been instrumental in the Lancashire club's rise to seventh place. Southgate had been monitoring their form and spent consecutive Saturdays at Turf Moor to watch them in action.

There was no place for Man United centre back Chris Smalling or Chelsea's Gary Cahill, though, reported British media.

England, who have been drawn with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G of the World Cup, will face Holland in Amsterdam on March 23, before hosting Italy at Wembley four days later. Both Holland and Italy had failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino expects star striker Kane to be available for their English Premier League run-in. Kane has suffered lateral ligament damage in his right ankle but the prognosis was said to be preliminary and he would return to training next month.

ENGLAND SQUAD