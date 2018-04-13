Butcher: Kane can shine at World Cup

Tottenham's Harry Kane will be hoping to add to his tally of 25 EPL goals against a wounded Man City on Sunday.

Harry Kane's obsession prevents him going down in the Golden Boot race without a fight.

Relentlessly pursuing perfection saw Tottenham's talisman fight to be awarded his side's second goal in last Saturday's win over Stoke City to take his EPL tally to 25.

Formerly denigrated as a "one-season wonder", Kane has already eclipsed both Alan Shearer and Lionel Messi in the record books on the back of a remarkable 12-month period.

Winning at all costs may continue to serve him well when Mauricio Pochettino's side prepare to entertain a wounded Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

But losing out to Mohamed Salah in the battle to become the EPL's leading scorer could benefit the England international far more in preparations for the World Cup than his Liverpool counterpart.

Ex-England captain Terry Butcher believes that Kane can recapture his recent glories with the Lilywhites on the biggest stage when the national side jet out to Russia this summer.

"I'd like to see Harry Kane have an outstanding World Cup, as England's captain," Butcher told The New Paper in an exclusive interview.

"He's had a fantastic season at Tottenham this year, scoring so many goals in the Premier League and Champions League.

"I believe he can do it on the biggest of all stages for his country."

Singapore-born Butcher featured in three successive World Cups for England and captained his country during a memorable run to the semi-finals of the 1990 tournament in Italy.

But the legacy of that famous night in Turin, when the Three Lions bowed out to West Germany on penalties, has hung over numerous successors in the near-three decades since.

An abject showing in 2014, when they finished rock bottom of Group D under Roy Hodgson with just one point, proved to be England's nadir at international tournaments.

Butcher, however, remains optimistic that Gareth Southgate's side can banish the shame in Brazil by delivering better results this time around.

He added: "England's group is a good group and playing Belgium will be tough. But it won't be anything unknown to the squad, with a lot of their players playing in the Premier League."

England's other opponents in Group G are Tunisia and Panama.

Butcher added: "The World Cup is the highest level you can play at and I'd love the English players to go out there and do really well on the big stage.

"From the low expectations we have, getting out of the group is the first port of call, and after that, we'll see what happens."

Beyond England, the 59-year-old is struggling to see an overriding favourite as yet but has tipped reigning champions Germany alongside four other former World Cup winners.

"I wouldn't say there's an outright favourite," insists Butcher.

"It's quite an open competition to be honest. You've still got to fancy Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and France, the traditional favourites.

"But as a competition it's pretty open."