Buxton: Silva glitters in Man City's EPL title charge

Man City manager Pep Guardiola (right) celebrating with David Silva after their 4-0 win over Swansea.

David Silva is Manchester City's very own Invisible Man.

His presence has regularly been felt but rarely appreciated or acknowledged.

Like the fictional character that fans so often reference at the Etihad Stadium, the winger is not really here.

However, the Spaniard's inspirational performance in their 4-0 win over Swansea City yesterday morning (Singapore time) should finally draw more attention to his sustained brilliance.

The victory also took Pep Guardiola's side to a record-breaking 15th successive English Premier League win for the season.

Belatedly stepping out of the shadows at the Liberty Stadium with two goals and a Man-of-the-Match performance, Silva is finally beginning to receive his dues after almost a decade as a perennially silent partner for both club and country.

When Spain won the European Championship in 2008, their first major silverware in decades, he found himself overshadowed by the respective firepower of Fernando Torres and David Villa.

Four years later, his contribution of two goals and three assists as Spain retained their crown was deemed secondary to Andres Iniesta.

The 31-year-old's contribution to City clinching the EPL title on the final day of 2011/12 was also largely airbrushed from history, even if supporters continue to think otherwise.

Sergio Aguero's timely goal remains immortalised, as does Vincent Kompany's leadership as both captain and an uncompromising centre back, while Yaya Toure is hailed as a similarly robust midfield anchor that was able to spearhead attacks as much as he prevented them.

Two years later, he was overshadowed again at a time when City's midfield took centre-stage, with Toure and Fernandinho both topping the scoring charts as they pipped Liverpool to the Premiership title.

Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and, to a slightly lesser extent, Aguero, are threatening to overshadow Silva, as Guardiola continues to lead them to an inevitable third crown.

But, consistency remains Silva's greatest commodity when his teammates are guilty of wavering.

Where Aguero has suffered a dip in form, Kompany has wrestled with injuries and Toure has struggled to comprehend not being presented with a birthday cake, Silva has never showed any signs of allowing either his on-field performances or overall mentality to be impaired.

There has also never been any doubts as to where his future lies.

The only questions have arisen of City's hierarchy and when they would put forward the offer of new contracts.

Guardiola considers his compatriot to be the perfect player; on par with Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez, the kingpins of his all-conquering Barcelona side.

Had he taken former Valencia boss Unai Emery's advice in 2010, the stars may have aligned at the Nou Camp instead.

But Silva would be wasted on both Barca and La Liga.

He has continually defied the EPL's status quo that cultured playmakers cannot endure its physicality, let alone last the distance.

MEMORIES OF KINKLADZE

Not since Georgi Kinkladze have City boasted a player with such magic in his boots.

For three years, the little Georgian captivated the hearts of supporters and claimed opposing defenders as personal scalps in equal measure, during what proved to be a fallow period in their history.

Oasis icon Noel Gallagher ranked Kinkladze as the greatest player he had ever seen in a sky-blue shirt.

But, even one half of Manchester's greatest musical export has finally changed his tune. He now believes Silva should go down as City's undisputed greatest-ever player.

On the continuing evidence, few would disagree with him.

npsports@sph.com.sg