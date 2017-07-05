Buy ICC tickets and stand a chance to win a trip to London, Munich or Milan

The International Champions Cup will feature football powerhouses Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan at the National Stadium from July 25 to 29.

The ICC will feature English Premier League champions Chelsea, Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich and Serie A giants Inter Milan as they battle it out at the National Stadium from July 25 to 29.

Ticket holders to any of the three matches are entitled to a grand draw.

The winner will receive a pair of return airfare tickets to either London, Munich or Milan, three nights of accommodation and a pair of passes to watch one of their favourite club's matches in the upcoming 2017-2018 season.

To enter the draw, fans need to name their favourite team and the names of the players from their team featured in the main poster. (See above).

Answers can be emailed to contest@catalystmedia.com.

The contest closes at 11.59pm on July 18.

To encourage quality family time and to inspire young children to pursue sporting excellence, organisers have launched the Kids Go Free campaign, where ticket holders for the second match between Bayern and Inter on July 27 can bring up to six children aged between three and 12.

Ticket prices start from $25 (child) and $40 (adult) and can be purchased at www.sportshubtix.sg, the Sports Hub Box Office and all Singapore Post outlets.

For details, visit www. internationalchampionscup.sg

FIXTURES

Tuesday, July 25

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Thursday, July 27

Bayern Munich v Inter Milan

Saturday, July 29