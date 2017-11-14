Cahill fit for showdown with Honduras

Australia's talisman Tim Cahill said yesterday that he had recovered from an ankle injury and is fit to play in tomorrow's World Cup play-off second leg with Honduras in Sydney.

The Socceroos' all-time leading scorer stayed on the bench during the goalless first leg in San Pedro Sula last Friday, but said that he was expecting to make an appearance in their do-or-die match to qualify for Russia 2018.

Said the 37-year-old: "If I had to play in Honduras, I definitely would have made a contribution.

"That's what it's all about, putting your body on the line and sacrificing for these two games, for such a big occasion for our country to qualify for a fourth consecutive World Cup."