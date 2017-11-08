Cahill in race against time to be fit

Tim Cahill posted an Instagram photo of himself receiving round-the-clock treatment during a 15-hour flight to Honduras yesterday.

WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG HONDURAS AUSTRALIA

Australia's talismanic forward Tim Cahill has vowed to do all he can to be fit for the Socceroos' World Cup play-off, first leg against Honduras on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

"I'm here, I'm with the team, I'm making sure that I do everything possible to be a part of it," Cahill told an awaiting media pack at San Pedro Sula airport after landing in Honduras yesterday.

"I can't promise anything, all I can promise is that I'm working hard. It's my country I'm very proud. I'll do anything to be available."

Cahill had hurt his right ankle during Melbourne City's 1-0 loss to Sydney FC last Friday.

Before boarding the flight at the Melbourne Airport, the 37-year-old, who was sporting a strapped and iced ankle, had told reporters that he had only an "outside chance" of playing.

He even took an ice machine on board the 15-hour flight during which he received treatment from a member of Australia's medical staff, adding that he hoped to speed up his recovery with "round-the-clock work".