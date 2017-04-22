Cahill set  to miss  Spurs clash

SEMI-FINAL CHELSEA TOTTENHAM

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill will almost certainly miss their FA Cup semi-final against an in-form Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Blues manager Antonio Conte revealed last night that it will be tough for Cahill to play at Wembley. The England defender had fever and was sent to the hospital for checks before training on Tuesday.

Conte added that he has not decided on his backline, but if John Terry were to play, his best position would be in the centre of his back three.

However, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who missed Sunday's 2-0 loss at Manchester United, has recovered from his injury and is available for selection, although Conte could stick with Asmir Begovic.

Marcos Alonso, who also missed the loss to United due to a virus, should be fit enough to play.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns.