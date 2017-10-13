Cahill: Speculation over Postecoglou's future is uncalled for

Australia forward Tim Cahill said he is disappointed with media "speculation" that coach Ange Postecoglou will quit after next month's World Cup play-off against Honduras.

The Socceroos advanced to the intercontinental play-off against the fourth-placed team from the Concacaf zone after an extra-time victory over Syria in Sydney on Tuesday.

Reports in local media on Wednesday said that Postecoglou would step down after the home-and-away play-off early next month and he later passed up the chance to clarify his future.

Cahill, who scored both goals in Sydney, said in Melbourne yesterday: "It is just speculation.

"I feel that this angle, the day after the biggest game in Australian soccer to qualify for a fourth consecutive World Cup, is not needed.

"I think we concentrate on celebrating a 2-1 victory, firstly, and looking forward to a full house at home in Sydney of 80,000-plus.

"Speculation is always going to come with our game and it is just disappointing it has come out the day after."

Postecoglou, who replaced the sacked Holger Osieck in late 2013 and took the team to the 2014 Finals in Brazil and the 2015 Asian Cup title, had previously said he would not continue beyond next year's World Cup Finals in Russia and has spoken openly of his desire to coach outside Australia.

Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper, citing an unnamed source, reported on Wednesday that he would quit whether or not the Socceroos qualified.

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold and Melbourne Victory boss Kevin Muscat were touted as possible candidates to replace Postecoglou should he leave.

Football Federation Australia also indicated that it was anticipating a change when they said it would need to move quickly, no matter the result against Honduras.