Callejon strike sends Napoli to Cup semis

A fine second-half header from Jose Callejon fired Napoli into the semi-finals of the Italian Cup and a last-four date with either Juventus or AC Milan after a bad-tempered 1-0 win over Fiorentina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Both sides finished with 10 men at the Artemio Franchi Stadium after a fiery finale that saw Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj then Fiorentina's Maximiliano Olivera sent off within minutes of each other.

But Napoli were fully deserving of the win in a season which has seen Maurizio Sarri's men keep Juventus on their toes as they bid for a record sixth consecutive Serie A title.

In the 71st minute, Callejon ran in to meet Marek Hamsik's swift delivery from deep on the left with a bullet header that left Ciprian Tatarusanu no chance from six yards.

Along with teammate Manolo Gabbiadini, Callejon is now the only other Napoli player to score goals in three competitions this season.