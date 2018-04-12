Cameroon athletes go missing
Eight athletes from conflict-hit Cameroon have gone missing from the Commonwealth Games in Australia, team officials said yesterday.
Three weightlifters and two boxers were initially reported to Australian police after not being seen since Tuesday, triggering suspicion they had fled with no intention of returning to Cameroon.
Cameroon press attache Simon Molombe told AFP the number of missing athletes had risen to eight - one third of the country's 24-strong team.
He said. "We have no idea where they are." - AFP
