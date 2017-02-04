Cameroon to meet Egypt in final

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos expressed delight after his team beat Ghana 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the final of the African Nations Cup.

"It is a real dream for us to get to the final," said Broos, after second-half goals by Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog helped Cameroon win the semi-final in Franceville.

He said: "Ghana have more experience than us - look at what they have done in recent tournaments.

"But, since the start of this tournament, we have shown we keep going right to the end in every game.

"I am very happy, especially for the team. They are an exemplary group on and off the field and they deserve to be in the final."