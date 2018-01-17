Can may sign new deal with Liverpool

Midfielder Emre Can has hinted that he may yet extend his contract at Liverpool, despite persistent rumours linking him with a move to Juventus.

The 24-year-old Germany international, whose contract runs out at the end of this season, joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has established himself as an important player in Juergen Klopp's side.

There has been mounting speculation that Can could join Juventus on a free in the summer, with The Guardian reporting that he is set to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Italian champions later this month.

But the German has denied that staying at Liverpool is no longer an option.

He said: "My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer.

"I haven't signed anything with anyone. I am talking with everyone. Of course, I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.

"What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the scene, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."