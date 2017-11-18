Cantona puzzled by Neymar's  PSG move

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has expressed bewilderment over Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"When you are 25 years old and play for Brazil and Barcelona, you wonder a little why he has come to France, to play against Guingamp or Amiens," the Frenchman told Yahoo Sport.

"Even the Champions League is a maximum of 10 matches a season. I've got no idea why he's come to play in France.

"Who knows? It's not the vision that I have for passion and football.

"He doesn't interest me so much."

Neymar has scored 11 goals in 12 games since his 222-million-euro (S$354.6m) move to the French side from Barcelona in August.

LITTLE INTEREST

Cantona later admitted he doesn't have much interest in France's Ligue 1 anyway, especially since players such as Javier Pastore and Hatem Ben Arfa don't play regularly.

Neymar is set to return to club duty tonight when PSG host Claudio Ranieri's fifth-placed Nantes.