Capello rules himself out for Italy job
Fabio Capello has ruled himself out of the running to become Italy's new coach, saying his focus was on his job in China.
The Italian is currently coaching Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.
"No, I'll never do it, I've stopped," said the 71-year-old on whether he would take up the vacant Azzurri post.
The former England manager said he was "saddened" by the four-time world champions' failure to qualify for Russia 2018, but believes it could a "turning point for Italian football". - AFP
