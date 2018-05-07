Cardiff return to EPL

Cardiff City's return to the English Premier League was witnessed by the club's Malaysian owner Vincent Tan and fans donning masks of manager Neil Warnock (above) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City returned to the English Premier League yesterday, when a goalless draw at home to Reading was enough to give veteran manager Neil Warnock a record eighth promotion, including four to the English top flight.

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP CARDIFF CITY READING 0 0

Only the top two at the end of the regular season were guaranteed a place in English football's lucrative top flight and second-tier title-winners Wolverhampton Wanderers had already secured one of those spots heading into yesterday's final round of regular-season matches.

A draw left Cardiff waiting on Fulham's result at Birmingham City, but the Cottagers' 3-1 loss left the London club facing the lottery of the play-offs, where the teams finishing third through sixth compete for the lone remaining promotion spot.

The result saw Cardiff return to the English Premier League after a single season in the competition in 2013/14.

When Warnock took over some 18 months ago, Cardiff were at the other end of the table, but Malaysian owner Vincent Tan's decision to bring him to Wales has paid dividends.

WELL ORGANISED

Said Warnock: "We are quite well organised now as a club.

"I'm not saying we would stay up. But I just think that I would want to go into the Premier League enjoying it - enjoying every minute of it - and I think I could at this club..."

Birmingham were still facing relegation when they kicked off, but first-half goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz (15th) and Harlee Dean (43rd) settled their nerves.

Tom Cairney scored for Fulham with six minutes left but Che Adams' 89th-minute goal put the result beyond doubt.

Barnsley's 4-1 loss at Derby County ended their brief stay in the Championship, with Burton Albion - managed by Nigel Clough - also relegated after a 2-1 loss at Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Bolton Wanderers beat the drop in remarkable fashion after defeating Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Bolton were going down with three minutes left when Forest led 2-1 after goals from Ben Osborn (70th) and Jack Colback (79th) overturned Adam Le Fondre's early volley.

But David Wheater (87th) and Aaron Wilbraham (88th) scored to keep Bolton in the division to the delight of their delirious home crowd.

Elsewhere, bottom club Sunderland stunned champions Wolves 3-0, in front of prospective new owner Stewart Donald.

On-loan pair Ovie Ejaria (19th) and Ashley Fletcher (45th) put the hosts 2-0 up before Paddy McNair scored Sunderland's third midway through the second half.

Atdhe Nuhiu (14th, 60th and 90th) hit a hat-trick in Sheffield Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing of Norwich City at Hillsborough, with Wednesday's city rivals United winning 3-2 at Bristol City.

Leeds United beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 , while Brentford and Hull City drew 1-1 at Griffin Park. - AFP

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP

PROMOTED TO EPL:

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1st)

Cardiff City (2nd)

PLAY-OFF SEMIS: