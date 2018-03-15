Carragher barred till end of season

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his role as a Sky Sports pundit for the remainder of the season after spitting at a young Manchester United fan, the broadcaster said yesterday.

Carragher, 40, was stood down from his Monday Night Football role after videos emerged of him spitting towards a United fan from his car. He had been driving home from working on Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday when he was subjected to some mild heckling by the occupants of an adjacent vehicle.

He was shown to wind down his window and spit, hitting a 14-year-old girl who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car being driven by her father who was recording with his phone.

NO RESIGNATION OFFERED

Carragher, who has not offered to resign over the incident, apologised to the family and to Sky Sports, calling his behaviour awful and a "moment of madness".

In a statement yesterday, Sky said: "Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season. Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

"Before the start of the next English Premier League season, we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."