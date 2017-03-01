Carragher: Pool looked like they had been drinking

Jamie Carragher joked that Liverpool were so bad during their 3-1 loss away to struggling Premier League champions Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time) that they must have spent their mid-season training camp in Spain drinking.

Juergen Klopp took his side to La Manga after their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Feb 12 for a "change of scenery".

Not that it seemed to help the Reds as they put on one of their worst displays of the season at the King Power Stadium.

Dissecting the performance in the Sky Sports studio with ex-Red Carragher, former Manchester United stalwart Gary Neville said: "We can talk about Liverpool's defending but it's been woeful.

"They've conceded 50 goals a season for the past four seasons.

"But the players in front of them haven't strung a pass together. They've been absolutely shocking.

"Two weeks break, what were they doing in La Manga?"

Carragher then abruptly retorted: "Drinking!"

He then admitted that he was worried local rivals Everton might catch Liverpool and said that the Reds could miss out on a top-four spot.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol opined on ESPN: "Do Liverpool actually realise they've got a chance of finishing in the top four?

"This performance today reminded me of a side who were stuck bang in the middle of the table who couldn't go down and who couldn't go up any higher or get into Europe or anything...

"What we're seeing is a Liverpool side that is either feast or famine.

"They're either fantastic or they're just plain rotten and today they were just plain rotten."

Another former Liverpool player, Danny Murphy, laid the blame squarely at the feet of the players. He told talkSPORT: "The squad is not good enough, it's as simple as that.

"Klopp is a good manager. At the start of the season, he got more out of those players than he should have."

Murphy's teammate Carragher disagreed, saying: "There's no difference in tactics, there's not a different plan for certain games. I think Klopp has far too much faith in certain players. He has to make changes in the summer...

"Liverpool were shocking. I felt sorry for Lucas Leiva.

"He shouldn't be playing at centre back; it's like putting me on the wing - there's no way I could do that.