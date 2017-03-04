Carrick set to retire if United do not extend deal

Michael Carrick would probably hang up his boots if his Manchester United contract is not extended beyond the summer.

The 35-year-old midfielder (pictured) is the second-longest serving player at Old Trafford - after Wayne Rooney - and his 11-year contribution will be recognised with a testimonial on June 4.

The match will pit a Manchester United 2008 XI against the Michael Carrick All-Stars, a day that will raise money for charity and could also act as his farewell.

Carrick's contract expires in the summer and, despite still impressing for United, he would seriously consider calling time on his playing career if his deal was not extended.

"I've said for some time now, as long as I feel I can contribute enough that's fine by me," he said.

"I understand I am not going to play every game. I haven't really got a problem with that.

"I need to be playing enough. I don't want to be here just for the sake of 'you've been here so long, let's keep you on board'. I wouldn't want to do that.

"It almost depends on how long I'm here. I don't think there's many places I'd want to play, if any, after this anyway."

Asked if that would be it if no extension was forthcoming, Carrick replied: "I probably would say so, yes. I think so. I couldn't say definitely but pretty much."

"I haven't really had that much of a conversation with him at the moment," Carrick said of talks with United boss Jose Mourinho about his future.

"Obviously that will happen, it's going to happen at some stage, pretty soon I'd have thought. That's something I'm really relaxed about. "