Cavani goal wins it for Uguruay

Wales lost 1-0 in last night's China Cup football final as Edinson Cavani's goal secured victory for an impressive Uruguay side, reported the BBC.

A frantic first half somehow ended goalless despite several chances at both ends, with Wales lucky not to be trailing at the break after Barcelona forward Luis Suarez twice hit the post.

The South Americans moved up a gear in the second half, and Cavani gave them a deserved lead with a tap-in.

Wales could not find an equaliser despite sub Lee Evans coming close.

They competed valiantly but the tempo deteriorated near the end as new manager Ryan Giggs' second match in charge ended in defeat.