Cavani passes century mark

Edinson Cavani scored his 100th and 101st goals in Ligue 1 with a brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 romp at Angers yesterday morning (Singapore time). Kylian Mbappe also hit a brace, while Julian Draxler scored one.

PSG, who were without Neymar due to a thigh issue, maintained a four-point lead at the top over Monaco, who thrashed Guingamp 6-0.