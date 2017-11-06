Cavani passes century mark
Edinson Cavani scored his 100th and 101st goals in Ligue 1 with a brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 romp at Angers yesterday morning (Singapore time). Kylian Mbappe also hit a brace, while Julian Draxler scored one.
PSG, who were without Neymar due to a thigh issue, maintained a four-point lead at the top over Monaco, who thrashed Guingamp 6-0.
Cavani joins a select club in scoring 100 goals in two of Europe's big five leagues, having also achieved the feat with Napoli in Serie A. The others are Gonzalo Higuain (Spain, Italy) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (France, Italy). - AFP