Cazorla to have another op on his Achilles' heel

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been forced to have another operation on his Achilles, prolonging his long injury nightmare and delaying his return to action.

The 32-year-old has not played for the Gunners since October last year and said earlier this month he almost lost his foot due to a serious infection.

Arsene Wenger had expressed hope Cazorla might recover in time to feature again in January, but it looks tough now.

"Due to some discomfort in the tendon the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery," Cazorla tweeted yesterday.