Cech admits he's to blame for Arsenal's loss to Swansea

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admitted his mistake cost his side the match in a shock 3-1 defeat by Swansea at the Liberty Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The match was finely poised at 1-1 when the Czech custodian horribly scuffed an attempted clearance that allowed Jordan Ayew to give the Swans a crucial lead in the 61st minute.

Sam Clucas then bagged his second goal of the game to complete Arsenal's misery.

That Nacho Monreal had given the visitors a 33rd-minute lead, only for Clucas to equalise just moments later, made the defeat a bitter pill for Arsenal to swallow.

The result condemned the Gunners to their sixth away loss of the English Premier League season, leaving Cech to lament that "it is the same type of game too many times".

He told Arsenal's official website: "When you keep making mistakes, then obviously at this level the team can take advantage of that and I thought that going 1-0 up was a big breakthrough for us.

"We took advantage of the game but unfortunately they managed to equalise pretty quickly.

"In the second half, I obviously made a mistake for the second goal and then we made a mistake for the third goal.

"You can chase the game and make a lot of effort, but if you give your opponent two goals like that then it is very difficult."

"You can see it is not once or twice, it is the same type of game too many times this year," he added, on the team's awful record of just three wins in 13 away outings.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could barely hide his anger after the match.

While he didn't single out Cech for blame for Swansea's second goal, which began with a poor back pass by Shkodran Mustafi, he seemed to question his defence.

He said: "I was angry because there was no need to let the ball go out in the throw-in.

"When you have a throw-in for you, and you are nine versus 10 on the pitch, why should we put a handicap like that on our own team?

"We can play the ball and attack straight away."

The Frenchman added: "We made unusual and massive mistakes and that was a killer...

"Overall we were not convincing defensively and we were not convincing offensively."