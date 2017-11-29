Cech confident Arsenal are still in title hunt

Arsenal managed to keep their winning streak at home in the EPL this season, when Petr Cech (in green) and Co. defeated rivals Tottenham Hotspur 11 days ago.

Petr Cech believes Arsenal can compete for the English Premier League title, but said that they will need to pick up points on a consistent basis, especially away from home.

Alexis Sanchez's late penalty on Sunday gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley, lifting them into fourth place on 25 points, one ahead of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

They trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points, but Cech, 35, said it was too early to rule them out of the title race as they prepare to host newly promoted Huddersfield Town tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"We need to play game by game and not think too much about what's going on around us, because the only way is if you win your game and give yourself a chance," Cech said.

"The teams at this moment who are above us, if they keep going and keep winning, then you can't catch them.

"But you need to make sure that you win your game first and then let's see what will happen.

"It's only 13 games in, that's the most important thing and there are so many points to be won. You need to carry on for 38 games and show consistency."

PERFECT HOME RECORD

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect record in six home league games this season, but have struggled to build momentum having lost four of their seven matches on the road.

Said Wenger, whose team host Man United this weekend after their midweek Huddersfield test: "Apart from the Everton win away, a good result at Chelsea (draw), we haven't been getting results away from home.

"Hopefully, we've turned the corner in terms of the away games and we need to carry on with our home form.

"If we can get as many away points as well, then we will climb up the table."

Like Cech, Wenger refuses to believe Man City already have the title sewn up, despite the vast lead Pep Guardiola's men have at the top of the table.

Said the Frenchman: "No, I don't think so (that the title race is over). It is too early to say that.