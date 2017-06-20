Celtic to play Linfield or La Fiorita

Scottish champions Celtic will play Northern Ireland's Linfield or La Fiorita of San Marino in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who reached the group stages last season, will begin their competitive season when the tie takes place over two legs on July 11 or 12 and 18 or 19.

Their opponents will become clear in the first week of July after Linfield and La Fiorita play each other in the first qualifying round.

Elsewhere, the draw, made at the headquarters of Uefa in Nyon, saw Dundalk handed a tie against Rosenborg of Norway.