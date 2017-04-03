Celtic win Scottish title, after Hearts rout

Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title yesterday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers' side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.

Hearts had lost only thrice at home this season, but were blown away by the runaway leaders, who took the lead through Sinclair after 24 minutes when he fired into the roof of the net from an acute angle, after fine interplay with Patrick Roberts.

The forward doubled his tally three minutes later with a sharp finish, before Stuart Armstrong and Roberts wrapped up victory with second-half efforts.