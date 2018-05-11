Charlton, 72, for England debut
Tommy Charlton is set to follow in the footsteps of brothers Bobby and Jack and represent England when he plays for the over-60s walking football team against Italy on Sunday.
The grandfather of six will make his England debut at the age of 72 in Brighton in the first walking football international match.
"I never thought that I'd follow... my brothers and represent England," he said.
"I was shocked when I got the call but am delighted to be in the squad for the first-ever walking football international against Italy." - AFP
