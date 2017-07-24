Chelsea apologise for Kenedy's posts

Chelsea issued an apology yesterday after admitting that social media posts by Kenedy had caused "great offence and hurt the feelings of the people of China".

The 21-year-old Brazilian had posted two videos which were offensive.

The first video was captioned "xxxxxx China".

The second was of a security guard with his eyes closed, with the caption "Wake up China, you idiot".

After his posts, the defender was jeered during the Blues' 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing on Saturday.

He has since apologised for his comments and deleted the posts, insisting that it was "not intentional" to cause any offence.