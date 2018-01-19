Chelsea boss Conte and British football pundits slam VAR

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came under the spotlight yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Chelsea saw off Norwich City 5-3 on penalties in an incident-packed FA Cup third round replay that ended 1-1 after extra-time with the Blues reduced to nine men.

Pedro Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata were cautioned for diving, along with Brazilian Willian, with the Blues ending the match with nine men after the Spanish pair were handed second yellows.

It's unclear if referee Graham Scott referred any of the incidents to the VAR.

That didn't please Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who said: "I think that we need to improve if we want to use this new system...

"There is a very clear situation with Willian... I watched and it's a penalty, very clear...

"The Willian penalty was a big mistake. Not for the referee on the pitch, but the person watching the game.

"If you are watching and don't see that situation… he must improve."

Former England striker Alan Shearer agreed, saying on the BBC: "Who on earth is looking at that screen? What a shocking decision that is. Shambles."

Former England defender Phil Neville added that VAR was causing as many problems as it solved.

He said on the BBC: "I'm confused. I am not a fan... If it wasn't for VAR tonight, we'd be talking about it maybe being a penalty. Now we'll be talking about it for the next two days because of VAR."

Norwich defender Timm Klose later admitted on talkSPORT that he did foul Willian in the penalty box.